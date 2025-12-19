×
Chuka University gets 20-acre title deed for campus

By Phares Mutembei | Dec. 19, 2025
Chuka University. [File, Standard]

The Chuka University in Tharaka Nithi has obtained a title deed for over 20 acres of land to establish a fully-fledged Chogoria campus at Nturiri in Maara Sub County. 

Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki, land officials and members of the community handed the title to Chuka University Vice Chancellor Prof. Henry Mutembei during a ceremony at Nturiri. 

Mr Mbiuki said the development was a boost to higher education and the economy of the region. The institution had existed as a learning centre since it was opened in 2021. 

The MP said they had lobbied at the presidency for the issuance of a title deed and the upgrade of the learning centre into a university campus, but the lack of a title deed had been an impediment to the development. 

"The agenda we had was the elevation of the institution to a university college," Mbiuki noted. 

The legislator said, having now acquired the title deed which will enable the university management to invest in facilities that will transform it into a campus, the community had great expectations in its potential to boost education and economic opportunities. 

"We have fast-tracked the transfer of the land to Chuka University, one of the requirements to enable its accreditation as a university campus," Mbiuki said. 

He said the aim was to have it accredited as the Chogoria campus of Chuka University and ultimately a university college. 

"It is a great milestone for the community," he said. 

Prof. Mutembei, who said the institution had operated as a learning centre, welcomed the issuance of the land ownership document, saying they will now establish a campus there. 

"We started this journey in July 2023; we have been trying to get clearance from the Ministry of Education. We have been operating as a learning centre without a title deed," he said. 

In addition to the establishment of a faculty, the varsity also plans to put up a health centre to benefit it and the surrounding community. 

Mutembei appealed for the tarmacking of the road leading to the institution to ease movement for students, staff and residents. 

The institution currently boasts about 400 students and graduated its first batch of 80 this year. 

The institution used to share the compound and some facilities with Nturiri Boys High School, but the school had to vacate the area. 

Mbiuki, the patron of the local National Government Constituency Development Fund, handed the Nturiri Boys High School administration an Sh11.6 million cheque to cater for relocation costs.

Mr Mbiuki said he had been keen to partner with the university to open a new campus at Chogoria.

Dr Humphrey Kirimi, the director, said, "We are happy we are now starting the process of being formalised as a campus.

