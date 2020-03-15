Kenya Film Commission sets aside Sh25m to finance startups
Owase said the commission is rolling out fully equipped film resource centres in all counties to facilitate film production. "The purpose of the resource centres is to facilitate graduates from various film schools with free access to equipment for film production to actualise their training. Such equipment is expensive and out of reach of newly trained film graduates," he pointed out. On concerns by stakeholders that piracy remains a threat to their efforts, the CEO conceded that the vice is pulling back the efforts of artists across the world.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.To curb it, he said KFC has partnered with the Kenya Copyright Board to roll out relevant technologies to protect artists' works. He said also, they are sensitizing the public on the need to buy original content.
