Former education PS Julius Jwan makes political comeback

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Former Principal Secretary Basic Education Dr Julius Jwan. [Courtesy]

Former Principal Secretary Basic Education Dr Julius Jwan has returned to the public limelight after being appointed Secretary General of the Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) party.

The appointment, announced through a gazette notice by the Registrar of Political Parties, marks a new chapter for the former senior education official, who previously held key positions in Kenya's education sector.

Jwan will serve alongside Monica Apio Mongala, who has been appointed chairperson, while Hillary Adolwa takes up the position of vice chairperson.

Other officials appointed to the party's leadership include Angelyne Asiko as treasurer, George Odhiambo as deputy treasurer, Benson Makokha as organising secretary, Geit Avonua as Women’s League leader and Ruth Anyango as Youth League leader.

His return to the public arena comes after serving in government under the previous administration, where he was entrusted with overseeing key reforms in the country's basic education sector.

As Secretary General, Jwan joins the party's top leadership at a time when political formations continue to position themselves within Kenya's evolving political landscape.

“I will use the opportunity as the SG to revamp the party and marshall more members to support us in our quest for more seats in the coming general election. I will also ensure we traverse each corner of the country to curve our nitche,” Jwan said.

He further said beside the party position, he will be contesting for Ndhiwa parliamentary seat in the 2027 elections noting that education will be his rider to ensure majority of school going children voices are heard.

Jwan was appointed PS Basic Education in February 2021, taking over from Dr Belio Kipsang, who handed over office on February 26, 2021.

During his tenure, he was involved in the implementation of government education programmes, including efforts to strengthen access to basic education and support the transition of learners from primary to secondary school.

The 100 per cent transition policy, which sought to ensure that all learners completing primary education proceeded to secondary school, was among the major initiatives shaping the education landscape during that period.

He was later reassigned to the State Department for Vocational and Technical Training, where he continued serving in the education sector.

Jwan brings to his new political assignment an extensive academic background, particularly in education leadership, management and research.

He holds a PhD in Educational Leadership and Management and a Master of Science in Educational Research Methods, both obtained from the United Kingdom.

He also holds a Master of Philosophy in Education Management from Norway and a Master's degree in Linguistics from Moi University, where he also earned his Bachelor of Education degree.

His academic training and experience in public administration are expected to inform his new responsibilities within the party, particularly in coordinating its activities and strengthening its organisational structures.