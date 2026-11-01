CS Ruku, MP Barasa and comedian Eric Omondi scoop awards

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Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa during the Unstoppable African Awards in Nairobi. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has been recognised for his parliamentary contribution at the continental level, joining Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku and comedian Eric Omondi among Kenyans honoured at the Unstoppable African Awards in Nairobi.

Barasa said the recognition reflected the impact of his development initiatives, particularly efforts to transform education infrastructure in Kimilili Constituency.

"I'm very excited after having been recognised as the best performing member of Parliament in Africa. This signals that the trust in me is not just by the people of my community, but Africa as a continent has been able to recognise my contribution to humanity," he said.

He cited investments in school infrastructure, saying his ambition was to ensure every primary school in his constituency had permanent classrooms by the end of the year.

The legislator also challenged young people from humble backgrounds not to allow their circumstances to limit their ambitions.

"Whatever you are doing to afford food on the table, even if it is washing toilets in an informal settlement, that should not kill your dream. You should not think you are incapable of transforming your origin or transforming your country," he said.

Ruku emerged first runner-up in the category of Africa's Transformative Cabinet Ministers, while Omondi was named Best Community Builder for his contribution to community-focused initiatives.

The awards, held at Nairobi's Hilton Hotel, brought together leaders from different African countries and sectors to celebrate achievements in governance, business, culture and innovation.

The African Agenda Forum also provided a platform for discussions on advancing the African Union's Agenda 2063, which envisions an integrated, prosperous and peaceful continent.

The gathering emphasised the need for African leaders to move beyond policy commitments and translate development ambitions into measurable improvements in citizens' lives through accountable governance, stronger institutions and cross-sector collaboration.