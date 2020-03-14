Namibia reports first two cases of coronavirus
SEE ALSO :China virus cases spike, 17 new infections reportedMorocco suspended flights to and from Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Portugal over coronavirus fears, the foreign ministry said on Saturday. It has also suspended all flights with China, Spain, Italy, France and Algeria. The total number of coronavirus cases in Morocco has risen to 8, including one death and one recovery.
