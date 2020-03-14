Namibia reports first two cases of coronavirus

Namibia reported its first two cases of coronavirus on Saturday, with a Spanish couple who arrived in the Southern African country on Wednesday both testing positive and quarantined, Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula said.The government would continue with plans to celebrate Namibia’s Independence Day on March 21, Shangula told a press conference.

Morocco suspended flights to and from Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Portugal over coronavirus fears, the foreign ministry said on Saturday. It has also suspended all flights with China, Spain, Italy, France and Algeria. The total number of coronavirus cases in Morocco has risen to 8, including one death and one recovery.

