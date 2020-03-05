KenGen adds 165MW to power grid

CS for Energy Charles Keter (R) leads a delegation from Uganda and Kengen on a tour to the new Olkaria V power plant in Naivasha. The plant which will be commissioned next month is producing 165mw to the national grid. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

The government’s plan to replace thermal power with clean energy has received a major boost after KenGen pumped an extra 165 megawatts (MW) to the national grid.This came as the power generation firm said the Olkaria V power plant will be commissioned next month. Consumers will, however, have to wait longer to benefit from lower electricity charges. Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter said the two units of the plant were contributing a 165MW from the facility currently under trial. Mr Keter said the government was keen to replace the expensive thermal power with geothermal. “Ahead of its commissioning Olkaria V is already producing 165MW but the process of bringing down the cost of electricity will take longer,” he said.

He noted that the State was keen to explore more geothermal power in Naivasha, adding that plans were underway for the construction of Olkaria VI. “The evaluation process for the 140MW geothermal power plant is complete and we are now going into the tendering process,” he said. The CS was addressing the Press in Olkaria after hosting a delegation of Ugandan MPs and officials. He said Kenya receives 50MW of hydro-power from Uganda at subsidised rates. Uganda's Energy and Mineral Development Minister Mary Kitutu said her country was keen to learn about Kenya's geothermal exploration.

