Top Governor Sonko employees vow to stay in office despite notice

A defiant Pauline Kahiga has said she is going nowhere despite a gazette notice published by City Hall announcing the termination of her contract as the finance CEC.On Tuesday, a notice by the Nairobi County Government indicated that finance CEC Pauline Kahiga, former Agriculture CEC Winfred Gathangu and finance Chief Officer Washington Makodingo had ceased being employees of City Hall as of February 1, 2020. “It is notified for the general information that the persons whose pictures appear above ceased to be employees of the Nairobi County Government effective February 1, 2020….the said persons are not authorized to transact on behalf of the county,” read the notice. Ms. Kahiga has however said that her degazettement in January did not follow the correct procedure and would continue performing her duties until a pending court case on the matter is determined.

SEE ALSO :No error at all in ‘End of an error?’ headline

“If I ceased being an employee of the county in February how am I still making payments then? The Governor had a message that he wanted to send out there by issuing the notice but I can assure you I am still in office,” said Ms. Kahiga. On Monday, Kahiga authorized for the release of Sh1 billion to go towards the payment of staff salaries, a clear indication that she was still in charge of the docket. Finance chief officer Washington Makodingo also rubbished the notice, accusing the Governor of trying to interfere with operations of the finance department. Makodingo said that his contract stipulated that he remains in office until the year 2022.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

According to the law, the County Public Service Board (CPSB) is mandated to hire and fire Chief Officers. The Governor can only sack or hire his members of cabinet who are the CECs. “I’m still in the office, infact am already at work as we speak. Sonko wants to control the treasury so that payments are done as per his wish and that is not possible. I have a valid contract until November 2022 and the board has not given me any letter,” said Makodingo adding that there were rules and procedures to be followed when a chief officer is sacked.

SEE ALSO :Hard choice lawyers in Senate should make

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.