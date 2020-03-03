KTDA now trains farmers on production

Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) has stepped up its training of farmers on practices to improve yields and earnings. Up to 107,000 small-scale tea farmers have been trained, with the latest being at Chinga Tea Factory in Othaya, through the agency’s Farmer Field School programme. KTDA currently has 4,300 field schools countrywide. “The programme has significantly contributed to improving farmers’ expertise in producing quality and quantity green leaf,” said Othaya MP Gichuki Mugambi (pictured right).

SEE ALSO :I want to set the country on path to economic success

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.