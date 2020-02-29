Omtatah seeks to stop Kenya Airways from sending trainees overseas
SEE ALSO :Law review looms as BBI team gets fresh term“By soliciting and receiving public funds, KQ has become a public entity with regard to the necessary safeguard of the said public funds, including by being bound by Kenya’s public procurement laws,” he says in his petition. Taxpayer funds He said under Article 10 of the constitution, the company is also bound to be patriotic and equitable yet it continues to send its trainee pilots to South Africa while Kenya has government approved training organisations. Omtatah said he is aggrieved that, by disregarding Kenyan pilot training facilities and sending its trainee pilots to South Africa, KQ is not using the Kenyan taxpayer funds it receives in accordance with the law.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.He added that KQ has failed to comply with the constitution and the Public Procurement and Asset and Disposal Act, 2015. In his petition, Omtatah said the court has powers and jurisdiction to stop the blatant disregard for the rule of law. “KQ is not using the Kenyan taxpayer funds it receives in accordance with the law,” he added.
SEE ALSO :Activist, State face off in court over SGR projectThe Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, National Treasury and Attorney General are key respondents in the suit. KQ is yet to respond to the petition. Omtatah was directed to serve the respondents with his petition to have the matter heard on March 4, 2020.
