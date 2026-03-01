Kenya warns nationals in Kuwait, Bahrain to keep off airports

Audio By Vocalize

The Kenyan Embassy in Kuwait has warned Kenyan nationals in Kuwait and Bahrain to stay calm and avoid airports after authorities shut the airspace over both countries.

The move follows joint United States and Israel strikes on Iran that triggered retaliatory missile attacks across the Gulf region.

At least eight states declared their airspace closed as the conflict erupted, including Iran, Israel, Iraq, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A drone also struck the passenger terminal building at Kuwait International Airport (KIA) on February 28, according to the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in Kuwait.

The embassy, in a notice, advised Kenyans to follow directives from the governments of Kuwait and Bahrain, particularly the Kuwait Ministry of Interior and the Bahrain Ministry of Interior.

"Be advised that airspace in both Kuwait and Bahrain is temporarily closed. If you have upcoming travel plans, please contact your airline for flight status and do not proceed to the airport until operations have officially resumed," the embassy noted.

Bahrain's National Communication Centre confirmed that a missile attack targeted the service centre of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet located in the country.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) recommended that European airlines avoid the affected airspace following the military escalation.

More than 1,800 flights in and out of the Middle East were cancelled on Saturday, according to aviation data firm Cirium, with another 1,400 cancellations expected on Sunday.

"Passengers and airlines can expect airspace to be shut for quite some time in the region," said Eric Schouten, head of aviation security advisory Dyami.

The embassy also urged Kenyans to keep their mobile phones charged and avoid sharing unverified information as tensions in the region continue to rise.

"Monitor official channels for real-time updates and avoid sharing unverified information or fake news," the notice observed.