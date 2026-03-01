Beetle invasion puts Africa's Baobabs at risk

Audio By Vocalize

Researchers have urged African countries to strengthen biosecurity measures and invest in research to protect baobabs after studies revealed that killer beetles are destroying the trees in neighbouring regions.

The team investigated the recent collapse and death of several baobabs in the Middle East. Their study showed that the trees were not dying solely from disease, drought, or old age, but from infestations by the mango-stem borer, a highly aggressive beetle. The findings were published in Science Direct.

“Our findings have important implications for the conservation and management of baobabs throughout Africa. The mango-stem borer has not yet been found in mainland Africa, but it could pose a serious threat if it spreads,” said Sarah Venter, a baobab ecologist from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Of the 91 baobab trees surveyed in Oman, six had been killed by the beetle, while larvae infested a further 12 trees. “This is the first time an insect has been found to kill adult baobab trees. The same beetle is known to damage and kill other tree species,” Venter wrote on theconversation.com.

She added that their research enables early detection and the exploration of effective control measures before the beetle reaches Africa. Although native to Southeast Asia, the mango-stem borer could devastate African baobabs, which are considered a keystone species critical to ecosystems and local livelihoods.

Researchers are calling for strict biosecurity regulations and closer collaboration between research institutions, agricultural departments, and the baobab industry.

“Sharing data, testing biological controls, and setting up monitoring systems before further outbreaks occur is essential,” Venter noted. “The death of baobabs in Oman is more than a localised problem; it is a warning of what could happen elsewhere if the beetle spreads unchecked.”

Baobabs are among the largest and longest-living flowering plants, with some reaching 2,500 years. In Africa, they have over 300 uses. Their leaves are rich in iron, seeds can be roasted for coffee substitutes or pressed for cooking and cosmetic oils and fruits are used for juice, jam, or fermented beverages. Young seedlings can be eaten like carrots, flowers are edible and roots can produce red dye. The bark is used to make ropes and baskets, while seeds are also used to prepare Mabuyu, a traditional coastal snack.

Beyond their economic value, baobabs play a crucial environmental role, particularly in dry African savannas, by maintaining soil moisture and preventing erosion.