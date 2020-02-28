KAM launches plan for industry growth
SEE ALSO :Does number of golfers track economic growth?“United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) ranked Kenya at position 112 out of 150 economies. This is because our manufacturing value add against our exports is very low,” said Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) Chief Executive Phyllis Wakiaga yesterday. She asked the government to facilitate suitable and affordable finance for the sector, decrying the fact that 99.6 per cent of credit to the private sector came from private lenders. If the government commits to increasing the pool of available capital, more manufacturing startups will be realised, she added.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“For every one manufacturing job created, there are five resultant jobs formed. This multiplier effect on value chain is massive and means that more Kenyans are able to escape unemployment,” said Ms Wakiaga during the launch of KAM’s Manufacturing Priority Agenda (MPA) for 2020. Manufacturing is one of the pillars in the Big Four agenda, others being affordable housing, affordable healthcare and food security for all.
SEE ALSO :Uhuru has 950 days to turn around the economyWhile the MPA of 2019 comprised of 70 actions, only nine were fully achieved, with 35 per cent partly done and no progress realised in 26 of them. Absorb labour The dominance of service sector, which contributed 42.6 per cent of the economy in 2018, continues to hamper a push for industrialisation as the sector cannot absorb as much labour as manufacturing, the MPA document states.? Interior and Coordination of National Government Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i urged KMA not to tolerate unethical business behaviour by its members, citing it as the reason small suppliers were struggling. “The government will not sit and watch as wanton business people cripple small suppliers due to application of unethical practices. We will come in hard on those who fail to honour their obligations to such suppliers,” he said.
SEE ALSO :It's time to harness informal sector’s revenue potential
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.