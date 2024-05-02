EAPCC roars back to life after one-month hiatus for renovations

Acting Managing Director Mohammed Osman makes a point as Trade Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano looks on. [Courtesy]

The East African Portland Cement Company (EAPCC) has resumed operations after a one-month closure for renovations and plant maintenance.

The firm is looking to increase capacity to serve the growing regional demand for cement amid an infrastructure boom.

The improved capacity, EAPCC said, is expected to boost its output to one million tonnes annually in the next two years.

Acting Managing Director Mohammed Osman said the refurbished plant will increase efficiency, and greatly reduce spillage, thus improving the work environment and cutting on wastage.

Industry, Trade, and Investments Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said the recommissioning of the plant marks a transformative moment for the country’s manufacturing sector, which is a key driver of economic growth, job creation, and industrialisation.

“Despite the challenges, the government has remained resolute in its commitment to supporting the competitiveness and growth of local industries. One of the key initiatives has been setting ambitious targets for the manufacturing sector, including increasing its contribution to GDP to 20 per cent by 2027,” said Ms Miano.

She said ongoing efforts to revitalise the manufacturing sector are meant to enhance competitiveness, efficiency, and sustainability of the local manufacturing sector.

They include the introduction of the export and investment promotion levy of 17.5 per cent on the importation of clinker to reduce the reliance of local cement companies on imported raw materials and promote the growth of domestic industries.

EAPCC Chairman Richard Mbithi said following the refurbishment, the company is now in a good position to meet its revenue targets.

“With the finalisation of the plant refurbishment and resultant improved production and efficiency, we are confident that the company will accomplish the production and revenue targets.