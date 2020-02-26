Motion to regulate boda bodas seeks to curb accidents

Uasin Gishu County Assembly has passed a motion seeking to regulate operations of boda boda riders in an effort to reduce rampant accidents.

Uasin Gishu County Assembly has passed a motion seeking to regulate operations of boda boda riders in an effort to reduce rampant accidents.The motion, moved by nominated Member of County Assembly Jenny Too, wants the county government Department of Transport to put in place regulations in the boda boda sector to promote safety for operators, their clients and other road users. She blamed the rising accidents and deaths in the sector to lack of regulations, some of which would ensure operators are fully trained and licensed to operate as qualified riders. “Majority of motorcycle operators are self-employed youth. We need to support them and ensure that they are trained and licensed to operate within the desired parameters,” Too told The Standard after her motion was passed. It is now awaiting a nod by the executive. She noted that some hospitals, including the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, have isolated some wards for patients involved in motorcycle accidents. "This assembly urges the county government of Uasin Gishu through the department of Roads, Public Works and Transport in partnership with the National Transport and Safety Authority to develop a regulatory framework which will manage the boda boda industry,” the MCA told the assembly session that was presided by deputy Speaker Hosea Lamai. Of concern is that most boda boda operators are ignorant of the highway code and many of them have never attended any driving school.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

MCA Nancy Sang seconded the motion and lauded the boda boda sector for creating jobs.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.