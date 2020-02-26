KRA wins Sh2b claim on shippers
SEE ALSO :This Treasury clerk made Sh600m in six yearsThe shippers – CMA CGM, Gulf Badr Group, Oceanfreight, Sturrok Shipping, Maersk Kenya, WEC Lines and Inchcape Shipping Services – wanted the court to make a finding that demurrage charges are not subject to tax in Kenya. Demurrage charges In the appeal on a ruling by the Tax Appeals Tribunal, the companies argued that demurrage constitutes part of the amount received on account of the carriage of goods and is therefore part of the cost of shipping.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.KRA on the other hand said demurrage charges do not form part of freight levied by shipping lines as it could only be accrued after the goods had been cleared through Customs and entered the country. In his determination, Justice Tuiyott held that freight comes to an end at the port of landing and any demurrage imposed on containers for late return is a post-importation charge.
SEE ALSO :KRA nets Sh628 billion in half-year collectionsThe court upheld the earlier ruling by the tribunal, noting that demurrage charges paid by Kenyan firms “should be treated as income derived from Kenya” and that shipping agents were liable to withhold tax.
