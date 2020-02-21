How to deal with employees who steal from bosses
SEE ALSO :How to build an emergency fundDear Mary, Restrict access Only specific people should be able to access company accounts, from petty cash to bank accounts. Only you as an owner should be able to write cheques.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Do not keep extra cash around unnecessarily, and any access to it should be meticulously recorded. Do thorough checks regularly
SEE ALSO :How to start a businessPersonally assess and analyse every aspect of your business, from the financial records to employee records and taking note of how they work. Do this unexpectedly to keep everyone on their toes and not give wrongdoers a chance to cover their tracks, as well as to give yourself a chance to identify issues and weaknesses before they escalate to bigger problems. Get other people to look at your books As the business owner you may be thorough at looking at your records, but a professional would be able to spot discrepancies that you otherwise would not see. Get someone once in a while who can look at your numbers and ask the relevant questions objectively, which could help detect those discrepancies and other weaknesses that make your business vulnerable.
SEE ALSO :Career blunders we aren’t making in 2020...Do background checks on prospective employees Verify the information people give you at the point of employment, because not screening employees means you may be bringing in fraudsters to your company. In addition, you can conduct lifestyle audits when you employ them. This does not have to be formal, but you can be observant. If you are paying someone Sh20,000 but their lifestyle indicates a much larger income, it could be a red flag for your business. Kefa Nyakundi, director of Africa Risk Institute. We asked you to send in your hustle gripes and you did. In turn, we got answers from seasoned entrepreneurs and investors.
SEE ALSO :How to raise capital for your start-up[email protected]
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.