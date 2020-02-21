How to deal with employees who steal from bosses

SEE ALSO :How to build an emergency fund

Dear Mary,Only specific people should be able to access company accounts, from petty cash to bank accounts. Only you as an owner should be able to write cheques.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

Do not keep extra cash around unnecessarily, and any access to it should be meticulously recorded.

SEE ALSO :How to start a business

Personally assess and analyse every aspect of your business, from the financial records to employee records and taking note of how they work. Do this unexpectedly to keep everyone on their toes and not give wrongdoers a chance to cover their tracks, as well as to give yourself a chance to identify issues and weaknesses before they escalate to bigger problems.As the business owner you may be thorough at looking at your records, but a professional would be able to spot discrepancies that you otherwise would not see. Get someone once in a while who can look at your numbers and ask the relevant questions objectively, which could help detect those discrepancies and other weaknesses that make your business vulnerable.

SEE ALSO :Career blunders we aren’t making in 2020...

Verify the information people give you at the point of employment, because not screening employees means you may be bringing in fraudsters to your company. In addition, you can conduct lifestyle audits when you employ them. This does not have to be formal, but you can be observant. If you are paying someone Sh20,000 but their lifestyle indicates a much larger income, it could be a red flag for your business.We asked you to send in your hustle gripes and you did. In turn, we got answers from seasoned entrepreneurs and investors.

SEE ALSO :How to raise capital for your start-up

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.