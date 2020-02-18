Illegal electricity connections attract Sh5m fine, warns Kenya Power
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.On October 25, 2016, a man was fined Sh5 million by a Bungoma court for an illegal electricity connection. On April 4, 2018, Kenya Power disconnected electricity supply to more than 20 flats in Nairobi’s Tassia Estate. The crackdown was carried out by a team comprising the company’s security personnel, revenue protection unit staff and the police. The Power man also warned against contracting through unauthorised Kenya Power officials. “Do not make any payments to individuals purporting to be staff or contractors Kenya Power. All payments and purchases should be made, and receipts for the same obtained, at any of Kenya Power banking halls across the country or through our appointed payment agents. Receipts for the same shall be obtained, at any of the Kenya Power banking halls across the country or through our appointed agents or approved electronic channels,” the press release read. In 2016 Jacob Abade Anywaya was arrested in Ruaraka, for impersonating Kenya Power staff and engaging in unauthorised electricity connection. He was linked to a number of unauthorized connections and retrofitting of meters in Roysambu, Githurai 44/45, Eastern Bypass and other areas within Ruiru. A fake staff ID card, Kenya Power branded twist seals, clamp meter and an inspection report booklet were found on him.
