Illegal electricity connections attract Sh5m fine, warns Kenya Power

Kenya Power has warned that it will work closely with police to bring electricity thieves and vandals to book. “We wish to draw to the attention of our customers and the general public to the fact that it is a criminal offence to steal electricity, tamper with meters, or engage in illegal connections and vandalism,” a Kenya Power press release reads. According to the Energy Act 2019, vandalism, theft, and damage of streetlights and power installations attract Sh5 million fine n or be imprisonment for five years or both. Further, the vehicles used to transport vandalised materials and equipment shall be confiscated to the state. Anyone who does illegal connections and participates in electricity theft will be fined Sh1 million or one-year imprisonment or both with the illegal power connection disconnected immediately. If you break or tamper with electricity meters and seals, you risk serving a two-year jail term or paying a fine of Sh50,000.

On October 25, 2016, a man was fined Sh5 million by a Bungoma court for an illegal electricity connection. On April 4, 2018, Kenya Power disconnected electricity supply to more than 20 flats in Nairobi’s Tassia Estate. The crackdown was carried out by a team comprising the company’s security personnel, revenue protection unit staff and the police. The Power man also warned against contracting through unauthorised Kenya Power officials. “Do not make any payments to individuals purporting to be staff or contractors Kenya Power. All payments and purchases should be made, and receipts for the same obtained, at any of Kenya Power banking halls across the country or through our appointed payment agents. Receipts for the same shall be obtained, at any of the Kenya Power banking halls across the country or through our appointed agents or approved electronic channels,” the press release read. In 2016 Jacob Abade Anywaya was arrested in Ruaraka, for impersonating Kenya Power staff and engaging in unauthorised electricity connection. He was linked to a number of unauthorized connections and retrofitting of meters in Roysambu, Githurai 44/45, Eastern Bypass and other areas within Ruiru. A fake staff ID card, Kenya Power branded twist seals, clamp meter and an inspection report booklet were found on him.

