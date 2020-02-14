Treasury firm on funds allocation as 16 counties clear pending bills

National Treasury and Planning Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani.

County governments are racing against time to clear pending bills worth Sh51.2 billion to avoid being locked out of funds allocation by the National Treasury.So far, 16 counties have cleared pending bills, nine have given the National Treasury their substantial payment plans on how they will settle their debts by March, eight indicated they will clear by June while the remaining 14 have to review their budgets for the current financial year to enable them provide funds for the bills. National Treasury and Planning Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani yesterday said the Sh51.2 billion was what the Auditor General’s office recommended payable out of the Sh88.98 billion pending bills as at June 30, 2018. The remaining Sh37.7 billion bills lacked sufficient documentation to support services rendered or work done before they were recommended for payment.

“The amount of eligible pending bills as at February 10 is Sh31.58 billion leaving an outstanding balance of Sh19.71 billion,” the CS said. Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Embu, Homabay, Kajiado, Kericho, Kilifi, Kitui, Kwale, Laikipia, Makueni, Nyamira, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Uasin Gishu and Lamu counties have cleared pending bills.

