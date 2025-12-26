×
5 killed in helicopter crash on Tanzania's Mt Kilimanjaro

By AFP | Dec. 26, 2025
The wreckage of a police helicopter which crashed in a farm in Ciomburu, Imenti North in Meru County on June 13, 2020.[FILE,Standard]

Five people were killed, including two Czech tourists, after a helicopter crashed on Mount Kilimanjaro, the authorities in Tanzania announced on Thursday.

All five people on board the aircraft died in Wednesday's crash, which happened 4,700 metres (15,400 feet) up by Camp Barafu, the country's aviation authority said.

They did not yet know what caused the crash, they added.

In June, the European Union put all Tanzania air transport companies on their at risk list following a series of accidents.

In their statement, they cited "a shortage of qualified personnel, ineffective oversight processes in flight operations and airworthiness, and non-compliance with international safety standards".

In 2022, a plane crashed into Lake Victoria, killing 19 people.

In 1999, 10 American tourists were among 12 people killed in a plane crash in the north of the country.

 

