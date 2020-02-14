New products under Blue Band name

Blue Band margarine, mostly used as a spread on bread, and one of the most popular brands in Kenya, will no longer be the sole product on shop shelves with that name.A new company, Upfield, which now owns the Blue Band brand, has introduced a new portfolio of products. They include Blue Band Peanut Butter, Blue Band Mayonnaise and Blue Band Canola oil. Blue Band has sold in Kenya for 65 years under Unilever. Upfield East and Southern Africa Managing Director Peter Muchiri said the expanded portfolio provides variety for consumers’ changing needs. “Blue Band has been a trusted brand in the Kenyan market for decades. The newly launched products give customers more choice,” he said.

