Ramaphosa faults airline plans to cut local routes
SAA flights to Cape Town will continue on a reduced basis, the specialists said. "We are not in agreement with what the rescue practitioners have come up with, that domestic flights should be cancelled. We want to find out what the rationale is," Ramaphosa said. "We want to have a discussion with them because SAA is not only a great symbol for the country, but it is also an economic enabler."
Under South African company law, the business rescue team is entitled to take decisions that are deemed necessary to turn a distressed company around. SAA hasn't made a profit since 2011 and has received more than $1.3 billion in bailouts over the last three years.
