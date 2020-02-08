Sugar miller in a spot over ‘bad’ cheques
In one of the cheques seen by The Standard, the miller paid Sh839,014 to a farmer's co-operative society but was rejected by a commercial bank. Yesterday, however, the miller defended the payments and claimed it had an administrative issue with some cheques and claimed the issue is being politicised. Issues at finance Francis Ooko, the receiver manager, said there were some issues at the finance department with the balancing of their financial records which affected the payments. "There was a problem with some cheques but we are sorting them out. The sugar industry has been doing badly and it is not just about Muhoroni alone," said Ooko. Ooko, who also sits on the privatisation commission, said the process of privatisation will take time and urged all stakeholders to back the current management, which is working hard to stabilise sugar production at the factory. Last year, the company that is under receivership, grappled with shortage of cane after several farmers withdrew supply over lack of payment. The developments come at a time when various players are still debating the radical proposals that have been outlined by the sugar task-force to address the myriad of challenges facing the industry. Part of the task-force recommendations seek to bar private millers from poaching cane from regions outside their areas of operation. The return of zoning means that the State-owned millers, which own nucleus estates with large swathes of land, will benefit hugely. There have been protracted battles between private-owned mills and the State-owned mills in the past over raw materials.
