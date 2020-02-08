Five counties get Sh5b to spruce up towns
"These five cities require additional funding to enable them provide urban infrastructure and services to promote higher levels of productivity, service delivery and economic growth," said CRA. "Based on the foregoing, the Commission recommends a new conditional grant of Sh5 billion per year to the five cities beginning in the financial year 2020/21."
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Nairobi is the largest contributor to the economy and accounted for 21.7 per cent of the gross domestic product as of 2017, according to the Kenya Bureau of statistics, followed by Nakuru (6.1 per cent). While Kiambu County was ranked third, accounting for 5.5 per cent, it might not pass for a city status due to size of Kiambu Town as well as proximity to Nairobi. The other cities also made significant contributions include Mombasa accounting for 4.7 per cent of GDP, Kisumu (2.9 per cent) and Uasin Gishu (Eldoret) – 2.3 per cent.
Combined, economies of the five cites accounted for 37.7 per cent of all products and services that the Kenyan economy produced in 2017 (or the GDP). "Despite their economy significance, the delivery of basic urban services in the cities as required by UACA has deteriorated and they are not able to meet the rising demand exerted by growing urban population," said CRA.
