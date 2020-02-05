Nigerian customs find Sh800 million in cash on bus at airport
SEE ALSO :State seeks to seize luxury cars from gold scam suspectLarge seizures of cash and goods are not uncommon in Nigeria, which ranked 146 out of 180 countries on Transparency International’s 2019 corruption perception index. Last year, authorities seized Sh4billion worth of jewellery and a customised gold iPhone belonging to a former oil minister, while in 2017 the anti-fraud unit said it had seized $43.4 million in cash from a Lagos apartment. Comptroller-General of Customs, Col Hameed Ali, said extra surveillance had been put in place at the airport to counter money laundering and terrorism finance.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.