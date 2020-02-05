Women empowerment critical for economic growth
SEE ALSO :An African vision for sustainable financeBesides, equal access and proper investment in quality education, expanding access to family planning, sexual and reproductive health for women and adolescents girls are key interventions that can help reduce health inequalities and improve health. “We urgently need to address these gaps in the health of women and adolescent girls to break the cycle of poverty. Importantly, education and health go hand in hand and empowered women are more likely to have healthier families, improved economic and social status, which in the long-run, has a profound impact on the health status and economy of a country,” added Prof Marleen. Prof Marleen’s also encouraged academic institutions and healthcare professionals to work closely with parliamentarians and elected leaders through advocacy to address the challenges facing women in health, education and empowerment through building closer ties and collaborations.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“To ensure that issues on women health and empowerment are high on the country’s agenda, there is a great need to closely work with our parliamentarians and elected leaders through partnerships, advocacy and strengthening our efforts to improve the quality of life for all people and the well-being of our nations,” she added. The public lecture was organized by the Aga Khan University Medical College and School of Nursing and Midwifery, East Africa as part of the 60th anniversary of the Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi (AKUHN). The public lecture series has been running from October 2019 to February 2020.
SEE ALSO :Structured migration is beneficial to humanity
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.