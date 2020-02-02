World Customs Organisation boss set for Kenya tour

World Customs Organisation (WCO) Secretary General Kunio Mikuriyais set for a two-day visit to Kenya early next week. The visit comes hot on the heels of the recently-concluded Middle East and North Africa regional workshop on cross-border e-commerce held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Dr Mikuriya will be in the country to assess ongoing Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) customs programmes supported by the global body. He has been serving as the secretary general since January 2009. Before joining the WCO, Mikuriya worked for Japan’s Ministry of Finance for 25 years. Speaking when he confirmed the visit, KRA Commissioner for Customs and Border Control Kevin Safari said the visit by the WCO delegation underscores Kenya’s growing position as a leading customs management centre of excellence in the continent. “At KRA, we shall be honoured to be hosting the WCO Secretary-General early next week; to showcase our customs management advances,” said Safari.

“As part of the KRA corporate commitment to be a globally trusted revenue agency facilitating tax and customs compliance, we have been working closely with the WCO on various international best practice programmes.” The customs department, Mr Safari said, has been playing a pivotal role in fostering economic competitiveness, revenue collection and protection of society from illicit trade. He said the authority has made tremendous progress on the ongoing efforts to integrate international and regional customs systems.

