Norwegian financier to back green infrastructure projects
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“We are one of the first development finance institutions to focus on waste management. We’ve started to see exciting new business models in the sector.” The institution said it invested Sh9 billion in different companies across East Africa in 2019, and expected to match or increase the investments in 2020. Its investments in the region stand at $776 million (Sh78 billion) in over 520 companies. Norfund last year said it was writing off Sh1 billion investment in Kinangop wind power which was cancelled in 2016 owing to differences with the community. Kinangop Wind Park would later file a case at the London Court of International Arbitration seeking compensation from the government but the court ruled in favour of the state. Norfund said as with any investment, there was an element of risk in the project. “When you invest, you are aware of risks,” said William Nyaoke, Norfund’s regional director for East Africa. “Sometimes you scan the environment, look at the situation and decide whether it makes sense to stay or to cut your losses.” Mortgages Norfund has also advanced a loan of Sh1 billion to mortgage lender HF Group, which alongside other lenders have struggled to get buyers for their property and also faces high default rates for mortgage loans. While he declined to speak on the challenges in the local housing sector that have affected HFC, Mr Nyaoke said Norfund is alive to different challenges that investee companies or borrowers are encountering and makes a point of working with management to take care of the interests of all stakeholders.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.