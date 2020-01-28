UK permits Huawei into its 5G networks

The UK government has given a green light to technology company Huawei go-ahead to participate in its 5G networks set to be rolled out.UK government is under pressure from the US to exclude Huawei from its 5G network. The US argues that allowing Huawei to operate in the 5G network threatens the trade deal. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, however, insisted that the UK can have technological progress while working on its national security. In his early January interview with the BBC, Johnson said there was a need to give consumers a variety to choose from. “The British public deserves to have access to the best possible technology. We want to put in gigabit broadband for everybody. Now if people oppose one brand or another then they have to tell us what’s the alternative,” he said. According to the US administration, Chinese tech company ought to formulate its own 5G network because working with it will undermine the security for other stakeholders. But such fears have been alleviated by British Security Service boss Andrew Parker, of m15, who said that he had no reason to think that any entry of Huawei would jeopardise intelligence sharing with the US.

