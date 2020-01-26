Britain’s finance sector against the wall over Brexit fish demands
SEE ALSO :UK PM to outlaw Brexit extension beyond 2020Until now, financial firms running EU operations from Britain believed that technical assessments by EU banking, insurance and markets regulators would be UK rules ‘equivalent’ to those governing EU-based firms, granting them market access after December. But banking sources say the EU’s executive now sees things differently. Sources from three international banks fear that access will depend on a broader trade-off such as Britain allowing fishing in its waters - a concession they feel the government is reluctant to make.
"We're now hearing very explicitly - it's not even the rumour mill - the European Commission has said these are politically linked to progress in phase-two negotiations," one banking source told Reuters.
