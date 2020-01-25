Regulator cracks whip on Del Monte and Basco Paints
According to sources, Del Monte, which mostly produces canned pineapple, had been deceiving consumers that its juices were produced wholly from fruits. CAK slapped Basco Paints, makers of Duracoat, with Sh20.8 million fine for engaging in cartel-like behaviour. This is after CAK initiated investigations of an alleged collusive conduct between certain manufacturers and distributors of paint products in the country. Weekend Business understands that other major paint manufacturers including Crown Paints, Galaxy and Plascon Kenya Limited are also under the authority's radar, as the government moves to break up cartels that fleece consumers by dimming competition, thus charging them exorbitant prices. Basco, just like Del Monte, accepted liability opting to pay the statutory fine. The investigations are reported to have lasted for slightly over a year. "The company gave a written undertaking to desist from any anticompetitive conduct and put in place a competition compliance program to sensitise its leadership and key staff on competition law," said Wang'ombe. With the construction industry beginning to get its mojo back- particularly with President Uhuru Kenyatta's affordable housing project- restrictive trade practices where traders fix prices or segregate markets or collude when tendering, could see traders rake in billions at the expense of buyers. Other trade restrictive practices include a practice of minimum resale price maintenance where a distributor agrees not to sell the product for less than a set minimum price. CAK has also flagged ad companies for signing several agreements on pitching costs, which amounted to collusion. The CA in 2017 investigated more than 20 companies suspected of price-fixing.
