Failure to deliver: Mailman hoarded post for years

A former Japanese postman reportedly had 24,000 items of undelivered mail in his home from as far back as 2003. [AFP/File / CHARLY TRIBALLEAU]

A former Japanese postman faces possible charges after police discovered he stockpiled a mountain of mail at his home, reportedly saying it was "too much bother" to deliver the items.The man was "referred to prosecutors for allegedly violating postal law," a Kanagawa prefectural police spokesman told AFP on Friday. Local media reported the 61-year-old had around 24,000 undelivered items from between 2003 and 2019 at his home in Kanagawa, near Tokyo. He reportedly told the police "it was too much bother to deliver them."

"I didn't want my colleagues to think I was less capable than younger people," he added. If convicted, the man faces prison time of less than three years or fines of up to 500,000 yen ($4,500), the police spokesman said. Japan Post fired the man after the issue came to light late last year, and it apologised for the failure to deliver, pledging to ensure the newly discovered items of mail finally make it to their intended destinations.

