Total and Tullow to sell stakes in Kenyan oil project amid delays
SEE ALSO :Ministry kicks off audit of Turkana oil pilot schemeFrench oil major Total, meanwhile, aims to sell up to half of its 25 per cent stake in the Kenyan project, the sources said. Tullow, Total and Natixis declined to comment. Final decision
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The entire project is valued at between $1.25 billion to $2 billion (Sh125 billion to 200 billion), but it is hard to be precise because the development has yet to receive a final investment decision (FID), two of the sources said. Tullow this month said it was still targeting FID by the end of 2020, with production starting in 2022, describing the timeline as “challenging”.
SEE ALSO :Crude oil pipeline to employ 7,000The fields already produce about 2,000 barrels of oil per day as part of an early production system. The oil is trucked from Turkana to Mombasa. A first export cargo of 250,000 barrels was shipped on a tanker last August. The project partners have also agreed with the Kenyan government to develop a crude oil pipeline from Lokichar to Lamu on Kenya’s coast. Tullow and Toronto-listed Africa Oil, which holds a 25 per cent stake in the blocks, first discovered crude oil in the Lokichar basin in 2012.
