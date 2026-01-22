Lobby group petition NCIC over remarks by Nakuru West MP Samuel Arama

Nakuru West MP Samuel Arama speaking to press. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

A youth group association and human rights lobby from Nakuru county have challenged the National Cohesion and Integration Commission to take action against Nakuru West Member of Parliament Samuel Arama.

They claim that on January 16, 2026 the MP made divisive remarks which are likely to spark ethnic animosity at his constituency while issuing bursary cheques.

Speaking after presenting the petition at NCIC headquarters in Nairobi on Thursday, the group led by Kennedy Langat stated that the MP ought to be summoned to face to legal action.

In their petition, the group stated that Arama made remarks to vet the targeted beneficiaries inquiring about their community.

They also alleged that the MP accused some members of a certain community of troubling him.

“The remarks by the MP can reasonably be construed as inciteful, discriminatory and demeaning and likely to inflame ethnic or communal animosity,” Langat stated

Adding that, “The remarks were made in public setting and were captured on video, which has since been circulated in public,”

The group alluded that Arama’s remarks implied that members of certain communities in Nakuru do not deserve development initiatives, assistance or any other form of support from him.

“By asking which particular region of the constituency the constituent came from, Arama implied that a certain region of the constituency did not deserve development, assistance or attention,” the petition reads in part

“The remarks risk stigmatising entire communities and regions, legitimising exclusion from public services, and reinforcing divisions within a multi-ethnic constituency,” they added

For this reason, the group asked the NCIC to summon MP Arama and investigate his remarks to determine whether they contravene cohesion and integration Act.

At the same time, they asked the commission to take legal or administrative action should the remarks be found to be in breach of law.