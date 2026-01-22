×
Ruto's lawyer, IPOA boss among 15 nominees for Court of Appeal Judges

By Mate Tongola | Jan. 22, 2026
Judicial Service Commission stated that the recruitment process was rigorous, transparent, and competitive.

President Ruto’s lawyer Katwa Kigen, Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) boss Issack Hassan, and Justice Chacha Mwita are among 15 nominees for the Court of Appeal, awaiting presidential appointment.

In a statement, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) said the process was rigorous, transparent, and competitive, and was conducted in full public view, with interviews transmitted live.

"It involved public advertisement of vacancies, public participation before shortlisting, open interviews and thorough vetting in accordance with the Constitution, the Judicial Service Act and relevant regulations," Chief Justice Martha Koome stated.

Others nominated for appointment as judges of the Court of Appeal are Lady Justice Hedwig Imbosa Ong’udi, Justice Mathews Nduma Nderi, Lady Justice Linnet Mumo Ndolo, Lady Justice Lucy Mwihaki Njuguna, and Justice Samson Odhiambo Okongo.

Also in the list are Lady Justice Rachel Chepkoech Ngetch, Justice Stephen Andersen Radido Okiyo, Brown Murungi Kairaria, Paul Lilan, Justice Munyao Sila, Johnson Okoth Okello, and Justice Byram Ongaya.

At the same time, the Commission noted that its decisions were guided by key constitutional principles, including merit, integrity, fairness, gender parity, inclusivity and regional balance.

"Candidates were assessed on professional competence, communication skills, integrity, fairness, sound judgement, legal and life experience, as well as a demonstrated commitment to public service, the rule of law and constitutionalism," Koome added.

Upon appointment by the President, the nominees will be sworn in to bolster the capacity of the Court of Appeal.

