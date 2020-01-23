President Kenyatta and British PM agree to scale up Kenya-UK ties

President Uhuru Kenyatta meets with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street in London. [PSCU]

Kenya and the UK have agreed to scale up co-operation in the war against terrorism and end further travel advisories.During Tuesday’s talks between President Uhuru Kenyatta and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at No.10 Downing Street, London assured Nairobi that there will be no further travel advisories for Kenya.The promise came after President Kenyatta and Mr Johnson discussed the effects of travel advisories on Kenya’s economy and their impact on the war against terrorism.Both leaders agreed that travel advisories were not effective in the war against terror.

“What happens when these travel advisories are issued is that there are job losses, especially in the tourism sector presenting an opportunity for radicalisation of our young people,” said Uhuru.During the talks, the two countries explored a wide range of areas of mutual interest, including trade in the post-Brexit era, military cooperation and security.Uhuru and the British PM also discussed partnerships in green technology. The UK is interested in helping Kenya achieve its objective of attaining 100 per cent green energy status. “We are doing well on renewable energy and certainly we would like to partner with you,” said the PM.

On security, Uhuru and the PM agreed that Kenya and the UK should cooperate more in the fight against terrorism.The PM acknowledged that Kenya has borne the brunt of terrorism. He promised that the British military training outpost in Nanyuki will continue to train Kenyan forces as a way of bolstering military partnership.

Uhuru also reached out for cooperation with the UK on the Nairobi regeneration programme.“The regeneration programme is on course, but other than that we also seek viable transport solutions for our people. This is also an area that we can partner in,” he said.The UK is also keen to work with Kenya on the provision of urban planning and transport solutions. The two leaders also agreed to join forces in the provision of affordable housing in Kenya, a key pillar in the government’s Big 4 Agenda.Citing some of the old housing estates constructed in Nairobi’s Eastlands before independence, Uhuru said UK’s involvement in the current push to provide affordable housing in Kenya will ensure the programme’s success.Uhuru, who jetted back into the country yesterday, was accompanied to the meeting by Cabinet secretaries Ukur Yatani (National Treasury), Monica Juma (Defence) and Adan Mohammed (East African Community) as well as Kenya’s High Commissioner to the UK Manoah Esipisu.

