Report: Little to show in government housing projects
SEE ALSO :Yattani squeezes Sh131b from agencies to fund Big 4The energy, infrastructure and ICT sector is a key driver of Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda. Between 2016 and 2019, this sector was allocated a total of Sh1.18 trillion for both recurrent and development expenditure. However, the delays in implementing the president’s projects cast a dark shadow on the government’s ability to absorb the allocated funds. The housing sub sector, a key component of the Big Four Agenda, aims to construct 500,000 affordable houses by 2022.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“The slow implementation of capital projects occasioned by local contractors’ inadequate capacity has gradually culminated to project delays, cost overruns and possible legal and contract challenges arising from arbitration and contractual issues,” states the report. To accelerate the projects, the report recommends that the government sstablishes a pool of equipment to be hired by contractors and the acquisition of testing equipment for effective structural integrity of buildings.
SEE ALSO :Borrowing spree as State adds Sh150b in three monthsIn addition, it recommended the operationalization of the National Construction Institute which should act as a training centre for those in the construction industry.
