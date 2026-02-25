×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Weatherman: Heavy rains to continue in over 40 counties until March 3

By David Njaaga | Feb. 25, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Weatherman warns heavy rains to continues in over 40 counties across the country. [File,Standard]

Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rainfall of more than 20 millimetres within 24 hours will continue battering more than 40 counties until February 28.

The rains will, however, persist over the Lake Victoria Basin and highlands west of the Rift Valley until March 3 — a week-long deluge that puts millions in those regions at heightened risk of flooding.

The department issued the advisory on Wednesday, warning that the rains, already underway across several parts of the country, are set to spread to parts of northeastern Kenya before intensity drops from March 1 over the southeastern lowlands, coastal region and highlands east of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi.

"Residents in all the mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout for potential floods, flash floods and poor visibility," the department noted.

The warning covers counties including Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Meru, Machakos, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River and Garissa, among others.

The department warned that flood waters may appear in areas that have not experienced direct rainfall, particularly downstream, catching residents off guard.

"People are advised to avoid driving through or walking in moving water or open fields and not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows to minimise exposure to lightning strikes," the advisory noted.

The weatherman placed the probability of occurrence between 33 and 66 per cent, classifying the severity as moderate to heavy.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya MET Heavy Rains Lake Victoria Basin Highlands West
.

Latest Stories

Why it won't be easy for Kenya to slay monster of corruption
Why it won't be easy for Kenya to slay monster of corruption
Opinion
By Githieya Kimari
2 hrs ago
Collaboration key in management of safety in the petroleum sector
Opinion
By Edward Kinyua
2 hrs ago
New LSK team must protect freedom of speech
Opinion
By Kavutha Mutua
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Irony of Sudan RSF rebel leader owning Kenyan passport
By Francis Ontomwa 2 hrs ago
Irony of Sudan RSF rebel leader owning Kenyan passport
Too weak?: IG Kanja, ODPP trade blame on why hatemongers go scot-free
By Edwin Nyarangi 2 hrs ago
Too weak?: IG Kanja, ODPP trade blame on why hatemongers go scot-free
You cannot determine child's name, court tells woman, grants father rights
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
You cannot determine child's name, court tells woman, grants father rights
Why Tullow's Turkana oil sale deal is at risk over Sh22b tax claim
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Why Tullow's Turkana oil sale deal is at risk over Sh22b tax claim
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved