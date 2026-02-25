Weatherman: Heavy rains to continue in over 40 counties until March 3

Audio By Vocalize

Weatherman warns heavy rains to continues in over 40 counties across the country. [File,Standard]

Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rainfall of more than 20 millimetres within 24 hours will continue battering more than 40 counties until February 28.

The rains will, however, persist over the Lake Victoria Basin and highlands west of the Rift Valley until March 3 — a week-long deluge that puts millions in those regions at heightened risk of flooding.

The department issued the advisory on Wednesday, warning that the rains, already underway across several parts of the country, are set to spread to parts of northeastern Kenya before intensity drops from March 1 over the southeastern lowlands, coastal region and highlands east of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi.

"Residents in all the mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout for potential floods, flash floods and poor visibility," the department noted.

The warning covers counties including Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Meru, Machakos, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River and Garissa, among others.

The department warned that flood waters may appear in areas that have not experienced direct rainfall, particularly downstream, catching residents off guard.

"People are advised to avoid driving through or walking in moving water or open fields and not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows to minimise exposure to lightning strikes," the advisory noted.

The weatherman placed the probability of occurrence between 33 and 66 per cent, classifying the severity as moderate to heavy.