Chinese firm targets low-income Kenyans with Rongai housing project

By Benard Orwongo | Feb. 25, 2026
Chinese firm targets low-income Kenyans with Rongai housing project. [File,Standard]

A Chinese real estate company will next week break ground on a housing development in Rongai aimed at low-income Kenyans.

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga, who serves under the Ministry of Lands, Public Works and Housing, will attend as the chief guest as the government continues to push its affordable housing agenda across the country.

The groundbreaking announcement came days after the company marked the Chinese New Year with a dumpling-making event at its premises, bringing together agents and staff around its real estate projects in the country.

The celebration was described as more than a cultural occasion, with the dumpling-making activity said to symbolise unity, prosperity and shared success as the firm grows its footprint in the Kenyan property market.

SKYPEAK Kenya Country Executive Director Betty Gao said the event was a meaningful opportunity to reflect on the company's direction.

"The Chinese New Year event was not only a cultural celebration but also a meaningful opportunity to appreciate the company's strategies towards realising our economic housing dream in our real estate development projects in Kenya," said Gao.

