How to secure your privacy on your phone
SEE ALSO :Man sues NHIF for disclosing his sicknessTo make sure this doesn’t happen, go to settings option then pick security, choose screen lock settings, tap on the gear icon and turn on “power button instantly locks” button. This will ensure that your screen locks as soon as you press the power button. The third setting on security and privacy is actually one concerned with Google Voice Assistant. The voice assistant is brilliant as a tool for your convenience - the ability to perform almost all your phone’s functions using nothing but your voice is very useful. How it works is say the words “OK Google” and give a command. The app is designed to bypass your screen lock when it picks up the keyword. Unfortunately, this doesn’t always happen; Google Assistant can misinterpret your words and sometimes activate the screen bypass even when you don’t say the keywords “OK Google”.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.This is bad for security as someone can mimic your voice and unlock your phone. To avoid this, go to the Google app, choose menu or three dots on your top left, then pick settings, voice then look for OK Google detection and turn off the trusted voice feature.
