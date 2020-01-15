Housing plan in tatters with just 228 units up
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Other than the affordable housing units, the ministry was also expected to put up another 12,409 houses. These were a mixture of social housing units as well as houses for the police, prison warders and other civil servants. It, however, fell short on this front and delivered just 1,100 units. Treasury cited the lack of funds, litigation from disgruntled bidders, difficulties in accessing land and limited local contractor capacity as among the challenges in implementing these and other infrastructure projects. Project delays “The slow implementation of capital projects occasioned by local contractor’s capacity inadequacy has gradually culminated in project delays, cost overruns and possible legal and contract challenges arising from arbitration and contractual issues impacting on project implementation,” said Treasury. The issue of land access has been a major sticking point, stalling various government projects, especially those under the State Department of Housing and Urban Development. They include a social housing project in Kibera, which according to the Treasury report, was delayed due to the process of relocating the affected persons. “Acquisition of sites, wayleaves and escalating cost of land acquisition due to speculations, compensation variations between the market value and the local owner’s expectations and encroachment of land earmarked for development purpose caused project delays and increased costs of projects,” said Treasury. It urged government entities responsible for the acquisition of land to fast track the process, including handling litigations and compensation claims on time to avoid cost escalations. To deal with the challenge of lack of adequate funds, Treasury recommends having “modalities of building capacity in the sector by promoting and facilitating Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs). This, it hopes, would complement government funding and improve the planning and execution of State programmes. “This will fill the gap left by the government budgetary allocation,” said Treasury.
