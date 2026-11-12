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IEBC, KMPG sued over the commission's CEO recruitment process

By Kamau Muthoni | Nov. 12, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
A court battle over the appointment process for a new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has landed in court. [File,Standard]

A court battle over the appointment process for a new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has landed in court.

 Augustus Kyalo and the National Liberal Party (NLP) have sued the IEBC, audit firm KPMG Advisory Services Limited and the Attorney General, claiming that the process is flawed, as the commission cannot delegate its powers to anyone or any company.

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IEBC KPMG IEBC Recruitment Ethekon Edung
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