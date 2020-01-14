President Uhuru ends CS Ukur Yattani acting role in Finance docket
SEE ALSO :Man linked to Arror-Kimwarer dams scandal arrested at JKIAIn the September Memo, Yattani proposed to reduce the number of individuals accompanying cabinet secretaries and principal secretaries abroad. Even those who travel will be required to provide a befitting reason for that. Also affected is the airtime allowance, which he sliced by 30 per cent. According to the memo, internet calls could be the best bet in cutting down such costs. There was also a reduction in the purchase of furniture by 75 per cent. The memo was categorical that government officers on commuter allowance found to be using government transport outside working hours will be charged.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Mr Yattani is a former Governor of Marsabit County, MP of North Horr. He also served as Kenya’s Permanent Representative at United Nations, Vienna. Born in 1967, Yatani received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Sociology from Egerton University in 1991. In 2005, he joined the New York University in the UK from where he obtained a Master of Public Administration and Public Policy. Other past ministers in Kenya’s Finance docket include Amos Kimunya, Uhuru Kenyatta, John Michuki, Njeru Githae, Francis Masakhalia, David Mwiraria, Christopher Obure, Chris Okemo, Simeon Nyachae, Musalia Mudavadi, George Saitoti, Arthur Magugu, Mwai Kibaki and James Gichuru
