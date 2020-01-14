President Uhuru ends CS Ukur Yattani acting role in Finance docket

Treasury CS Ukur Yattani (PHOTO: FILE)

President Uhuru Kenyatta has confirmed Ukur Yattani as Kenya’s National Treasury Cabinet Secretary after months of acting following the unceremonious exit of Henry Rotich.In July last year, the Director of Public Prosecutions ordered the arrest of Henry Rotich and his PS Kamau Thugge over Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal. Together with others, Rotich and Thugge are facing charges of conspiracy to defraud, willful failure to comply with applicable procedures, abuse of office, committing an offence of financial misconduct, fraudulent acquisition of public property among other charges. During the few months in office as the acting Treasury CS, Yattani introduced budget cuts in both the national and county government with impact across different industries.

SEE ALSO :Man linked to Arror-Kimwarer dams scandal arrested at JKIA

In the September Memo, Yattani proposed to reduce the number of individuals accompanying cabinet secretaries and principal secretaries abroad. Even those who travel will be required to provide a befitting reason for that. Also affected is the airtime allowance, which he sliced by 30 per cent. According to the memo, internet calls could be the best bet in cutting down such costs. There was also a reduction in the purchase of furniture by 75 per cent. The memo was categorical that government officers on commuter allowance found to be using government transport outside working hours will be charged.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

Mr Yattani is a former Governor of Marsabit County, MP of North Horr. He also served as Kenya’s Permanent Representative at United Nations, Vienna. Born in 1967, Yatani received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Sociology from Egerton University in 1991. In 2005, he joined the New York University in the UK from where he obtained a Master of Public Administration and Public Policy. Other past ministers in Kenya’s Finance docket include Amos Kimunya, Uhuru Kenyatta, John Michuki, Njeru Githae, Francis Masakhalia, David Mwiraria, Christopher Obure, Chris Okemo, Simeon Nyachae, Musalia Mudavadi, George Saitoti, Arthur Magugu, Mwai Kibaki and James Gichuru

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.