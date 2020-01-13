Growers to reap fruits of new barley seed

East Breweries Ltd (EABL) has introduced a new barley seed variety in what is expected to boost yields for farmers.EABL made the announced introduction of the variety during an annual field day marked in Mau Narok with the launch of a barley growing handbook as part of capacity support. The brewer said the new variety dubbed Aliciana follows successful trials in Narok from where it draws nearly 50 per cent of the raw material. EABL’s raw material sourcing arm East African Malting Ltd General Manager Lawrence Maina said Aliciana promises at least 10 per cent rise in yields compared to existing varieties. He said the firm was keen in creating lasting relationships with the EABL farmers on top of offering them a ready market. “EABL has continued to create value chains that are economically, socially and environmentally sustainable. This handbook will be instrumental in guiding our farmers on the approach and inputs that will help them deliver a great crop,” he said. The event brought together farmers and value chain players including seed, fertilizer and farm machinery companies.

The farmers were treated to a demonstration on crop rotation, special fertilizer blends, and a showcase of barley varieties.

