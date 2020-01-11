Firms at Naivasha industrial park to get lower power tariff
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The firm will produce Tuborg, Carlsberg, Holsten and Kronenbourg beers, as well as Somersby Cider at the factory. Access to the SEZ has been made easy by the extension of the standard gauge railway and a Sh6.9 billion inland container depot at Suswa. The government has recently started prepping the zone for investors and, in April last year, said Sh700 million would be used in building water infrastructure. The SEZ will be on a 1,000-acre parcel of land of which, the ministry said, 800 acres will have warehousing facilities for various manufacturers, logistics parks and other support services. The Trade ministry has recently said over 100 investors have expressed interest in setting up at the park. In the report, Epra also said it has developed an industrial tariff for firms connected at 220 kilovolts, usually heavy electricity consumers. Generating capacity It said new power generating capacity added last year has increased the amount that electricity producers can generate to 2,819 megawatts as of December 2019. This is against 2 700MW in 2018. Commissioning of the Olkaria 5 units I and II with a combined capacity of 158MW as well as the Lake Turkana Wind Power plant with a capacity to produce 310MW that started operations in late 2018 and the Garissa Power plant with a capacity of 50MW contributed to the growth in installed capacity. Peak demand rose to 1,912MW, up from 1,800MW in 2018. When the peak demand is compared with the installed capacity (2,819MW), there is excess power of 907MW, or about 32 per cent of the installed capacity. This is higher than the globally recommended reserve margin of about 15 per cent. Such a reserve is used whenever a power plant is down due to routine maintenance or emergency. When the excess is high, it could play a part in sustaining high power prices.
