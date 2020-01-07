Trump says Zuckerberg told him he's Facebook's 'number one'
SEE ALSO :Backlash as Donald Trump picks own golf resort to host G7The president noted the importance of social media to his messaging, which depends on bypassing much of the professional news media, which he accuses of bias against him. Trump, who has nearly 70 million followers on Twitter, told Limbaugh that without the platform, "I think we'd be lost." "We wouldn't be able to get the truth out," he said.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.US social media platforms have come under criticism for enabling misinformation and fake news in the build-up to the 2020 presidential election. Trump himself has repeatedly used Facebook and Twitter to push untrue statements and conspiracy theories.
SEE ALSO :Trump removal probe to focus on witnessesBoth those platforms have responded by saying they will not attempt to weed out lies from politicians because their statements fall under the category of "newsworthy" content. Trump is number one on Facebook in terms of political ad spending, leading to accusations that the company is unduly influenced by the Republican. At the October dinner at the White House, Trump and Zuckerberg were reportedly joined by Facebook board member Peter Thiel. After, Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren called for transparency over Facebook's links to Trump. "What did they talk about?" Warren tweeted.
