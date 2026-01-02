Ruto challenges Kalonzo to state track record, accuses him of failing to build Tseikuru road

President William Ruto during the New Year's Eve dinner at Eldoret State Lodge. [PCS]

President William Ruto has intensified his attacks on the United Opposition while singling out Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka for allegedly having no track record and therefore not a worthy competitor.

Speaking in Kakamega County during the Fourth Edition of Governor Fernandes Barasa Cup at Bukhungu Stadium, Ruto boasted of his development record such as affordable housing, road infrastructure and electricity connectivity, while slamming Kalonzo for spending 40 years in government with nothing to show.

"Recently, I asked those people (Opposition) what they have done while in power and they said I am being unfair to them. I told one of them that he has been in power for 50 years and but he insisted it is 40 years and yet there is no even a single tarmac road heading to his home," said Ruto.

He added, "If he cannot plan for construction of a road going to his home, do you think he has brains to plan for other people and Kenyans at large? "

Ruto said sloganeering and empty talks by the Opposition are not enough to transform the country, stating that he is ready to show his track record to the people for his reelection bid.

"Any leader coming to the people of Kenya to seek leadership must show his or her track record. Leaders should be elected based on their development and not empty rhetoric and sloganeering, such as One term and Kasongo that will not change anything," said Ruto.

The president said his government has initiated countrywide development projects, including the construction of 21 stadiums, saying the Talanta Stadium, which will be named after late Raila Odinga, will be ready by January this year ahead of AFCON competitions.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa welcomed proposals for a UDA-ODM coalition ahead of 2027 elections as he lauded projects initiated by the national government in the Western region.

"We are happy for the development projects that are going on in Kakamega and Western. Bukhungu Stadium will host AFCON games because its construction is ongoing," said Barasa.