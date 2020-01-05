Let the government address the issue of unemployment in 2020

It was gratifying that President Uhuru Kenyatta in his New Year message, promised to address widespread unemployment in Kenya.The president said the government was committed to address the challenge of employment in a bid to engage the many youth who wake up to do nothing. The president said that, “By pursuing the Big Four agenda’s pillars of food security, affordable housing, universal health coverage, and job creation through manufacturing; my administration has committed to addressing the challenges of unemployment, poverty, hunger, inequality and poor health.” The president should probe why civil servants well past their retirement age are still holding office and being paid hefty salaries. There are many bosses who are employed, yet they are past the official retirement age.

Let them go home and be contracted to assist during crisis, if they must. This way, they will create much needed room and jobs for hapless young people about to despair in life.It is New Year, but for many, it is not happy.

Millions of youth, some of whom have just graduated from good colleges and universities, while others have been out in the job market for years, are on the verge of despair as they face yet another year with no job or means to eke out a living. It is a weak comfort, a small flame that many youth appreciate that the President had them in mind on his new year’s address when he said that he will create jobs for them.

It is my prayer that this agenda is pursued with the urgency and seriousness it deserves since this matter is a ticking time bomb. At this point, I believe many youth will appreciate a job in whatever form; formal or otherwise. Therefore, friendly loans to start out those small and medium scale enterprises are much welcome. We want our youth actively engaged in issues of nation building and not waking up to formless and desperate days.

