Let the government address the issue of unemployment in 2020
SEE ALSO :Two Kenyans tell of their agony after losing Sportpesa jobsLet them go home and be contracted to assist during crisis, if they must. This way, they will create much needed room and jobs for hapless young people about to despair in life. Letter to the Editor by Veronica Onjoro, Mombasa. It is New Year, but for many, it is not happy.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Millions of youth, some of whom have just graduated from good colleges and universities, while others have been out in the job market for years, are on the verge of despair as they face yet another year with no job or means to eke out a living. It is a weak comfort, a small flame that many youth appreciate that the President had them in mind on his new year’s address when he said that he will create jobs for them.
SEE ALSO :From banks to farms, economy bleeding jobsIt is my prayer that this agenda is pursued with the urgency and seriousness it deserves since this matter is a ticking time bomb. At this point, I believe many youth will appreciate a job in whatever form; formal or otherwise. Therefore, friendly loans to start out those small and medium scale enterprises are much welcome. We want our youth actively engaged in issues of nation building and not waking up to formless and desperate days. Letter to the Editor by a Worried Kenyan in Nairobi
