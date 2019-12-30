Semi-arid region records bumper harvest due to heavy rains as farmers calls for dams
SEE ALSO :Heavy rains leave trail of havocMr Mundigi, who spoke at ACK Njarange yesterday, urged the national government to start construction of four irrigation dams earmarked for the county. These are Rupingazi, Thuci, Kamumu and Thabana. They were launched by then Water CS Eugene Wamalwa in 2016. "That the dry Mbeere is likely to be food sufficient in the coming year is a clear indication of the immense potential this region has if the government can speed up construction of the dams. Mbeere can be a major food producer with irrigation," said Mundigi. He further called on the county government to set up a local cereals board that would buy and store grains produced in the region and shield farmers from exploitation by middlemen.
Former Evuvore MCA Albert Kigoro said the rains pounding the country have turned around the fortunes of farmers in the region.
