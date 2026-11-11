Murkomen, Kanja summoned over rising abduction cases

DCI boss Mohamed Amin during a press briefing at the Coast Regional Police Headquarters in Mombasa on November 9, 2026. [Robert Menza, Standard]

The Senate Committee on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations wants the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Kipchumba Murkomen and Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, to answer questions over rising cases of abductions in the country.

The Senate Committee, chaired by Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo, in a meeting held on Tuesday in parliament buildings, expressed concerns over the growing number of abductions and hooliganism cases, warning that the trend was creating fear and undermining public security.