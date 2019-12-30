Amaco liquidation case set for January

A petition seeking the liquidation of an insurance company linked to Deputy President William Ruto is set for hearing by the High Court next month.A notice published in the December 27 Kenya Gazette asked any creditor or contributory of Africa Merchants Assurance Company (Amaco) to appear for the hearing slated for January 30. The proposal, which was mentioned by the High Court on November 7, was presented by Beth Kahara and six others. The Standard couldn’t immediately establish why the petitioners are seeking Amaco’s liquidation.

